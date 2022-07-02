Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 558,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
ZEPP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 246,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
