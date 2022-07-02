Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VGT stock opened at $327.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

