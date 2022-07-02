Zhang Financial LLC Buys 15,227 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32.

