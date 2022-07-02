Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

