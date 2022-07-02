Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after buying an additional 325,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.47 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.19.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

