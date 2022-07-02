Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 32,874 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

