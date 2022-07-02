ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,083.54 and approximately $19.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars.

