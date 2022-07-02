Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,039 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $296.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

