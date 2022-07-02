Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

