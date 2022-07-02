Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.20% of Everest Re Group worth $29,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of RE opened at $283.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.84 and a 200 day moving average of $283.67.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

