Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $21.79 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $196.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.28.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

