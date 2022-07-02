Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $32.47 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,367 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 162.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $328,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.