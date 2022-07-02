Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Ferguson worth $34,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,734,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,026,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,103,000 after buying an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ferguson from £122 ($149.67) to GBX 9,800 ($120.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($167.46) to £130 ($159.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,480.71.

Ferguson stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

