Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 10,948 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $197.92 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

