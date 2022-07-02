Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stake Reduced by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445,372 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.35% of Zynga worth $36,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at $8,578,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,131,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.