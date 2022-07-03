1,138 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $204.28. 1,822,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,314. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

