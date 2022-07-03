19,738 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 584,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,236. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $565.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

