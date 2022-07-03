1irstcoin (FST) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $5,405.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

