26,316 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $418,981,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

