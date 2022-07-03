7,175 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.62. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

