8,350 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $30.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.