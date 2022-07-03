8PAY Price Tops $0.0080 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $482,059.78 and $105,952.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

