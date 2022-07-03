8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Critical Comparison

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38%

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iris Energy and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 8X8 1 5 4 0 2.30

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 526.98%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $15.29, indicating a potential upside of 193.51%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than 8X8.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 23.61 -$60.17 million N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 1.16 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -3.30

Iris Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Summary

Iris Energy beats 8X8 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

