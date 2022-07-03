9,889 Shares in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Bought by First Quadrant LLC CA

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel bought 25,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,523.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 285,620 shares of company stock valued at $879,735 over the last ninety days. 31.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.96 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

