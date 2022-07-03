Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

