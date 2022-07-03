Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE ASGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.