Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE ASGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $21.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
