ACoconut (AC) Hits Market Capitalization of $133,263.17

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $133,263.17 and approximately $17,141.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025516 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

