Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,686 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.45. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

