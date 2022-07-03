Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Critical Review

Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and SolarWinds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 11.31 -$14.06 million N/A N/A SolarWinds $718.63 million 2.33 -$51.41 million ($0.31) -33.71

Advanced Human Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A SolarWinds -6.06% 2.45% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and SolarWinds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 SolarWinds 0 5 1 0 2.17

Advanced Human Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,829.82%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.73%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than SolarWinds.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and web performance management; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

