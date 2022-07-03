Akash Network Price Down 8.8% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $27.61 million and $609,455.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00154964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00623718 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085009 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016335 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

