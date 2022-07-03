Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0004

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,311.51 and approximately $10.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,052.08 or 0.05519634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

