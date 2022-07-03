Akzo Nobel Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKZOY. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($111.70) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €110.00 ($117.02) to €104.00 ($110.64) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.