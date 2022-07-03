Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 8.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.41% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $26,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,599. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.