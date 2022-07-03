Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 270 at Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.00.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

