Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 15,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.78. 2,076,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

