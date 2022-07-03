Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 1-Day Volume Tops $22,901.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $189,245.25 and approximately $22,901.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00163546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00741972 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.