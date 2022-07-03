AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in June

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of AWF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 134,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,730. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
