AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in June

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AWF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 134,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,730. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 99,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

