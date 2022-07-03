Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IVAL opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

