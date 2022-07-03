Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $17.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NYSE ATUS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

