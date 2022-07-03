Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $720,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 192.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 139,449 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 243,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 4.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

