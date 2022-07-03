Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.87.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

