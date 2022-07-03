Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:AP opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

