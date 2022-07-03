Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target at $4.80

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

