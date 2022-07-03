Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Target Price at GBX 5,373.33

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,120 ($62.81).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,554 ($31.33) on Friday. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186 ($26.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($77.41). The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,538.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,207.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

