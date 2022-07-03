Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target at $18.36

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.18 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

