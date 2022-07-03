Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $6.80

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $516.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Skillz has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

