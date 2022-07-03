Analysts Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

VTWRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.