Analyzing OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OI and América Móvil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.94 billion 0.02 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.56 $9.35 billion $3.36 6.11

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Volatility and Risk

OI has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OI and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -93.31% -5.99% América Móvil 23.57% 28.79% 6.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OI and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 0 5 1 0 2.17

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than OI.

Summary

América Móvil beats OI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

América Móvil Company Profile (Get Rating)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

