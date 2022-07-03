Analyzing Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Trans World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 0.98 -$26.37 million ($3.81) -0.11 Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans World has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Trans World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,643.14%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Trans World.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Trans World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -186.55% -56.85% -23.96% Trans World N/A N/A N/A

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

Trans World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

