Anchor Protocol Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and $19.42 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

